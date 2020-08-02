Humane Rescue Alliance offers $5,000 reward for information on two cases of animal sexual assault in DC

A 3-month-old kitten was killed and a puppy critically injured in two separate cases of animal sexual abuse.

Human Rescue Alliance investigators believe the two cases are unrelated, although they both happened in the District 8 days apart.

On Aug. 11, a puppy was found abused and abandoned near Fort DuPont Park in Southeast D.C. The animal had extensive injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

On Aug. 19 an animal control officer recovered the fatally injured kitten near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C.

“We don’t believe that the evidence indicates these are associated with each other, but nonetheless these are still two very egregious cases where animals were unfortunately brutalized,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of Field Services, Human Rescue Alliance.

Veterinarians at Friendship Animal Hospital, in Northwest D.C., treated both animals but the kitten’s injuries were too severe and it could not be saved.

When the puppy was found it was unable to stand with multiple injuries, but the puppy remains under care at Friendship and is making a slow recovery.

“It’s been proven through numerous studies that those who engage in this type of activity are far more likely to engage in activity like child sexual abuse and things of that nature,” Schindler said.

“So it’s incredibly important for anyone with information to contact us so that these individuals can be arrested for these crimes because these are incredibly dangerous people to be in our community,”

Rewards are being offered for information leading to the persons responsible for the animal abuse. In the case of the kitten a $5,000 reward is being offered.

Following a contribution from the Humane Society of the United States the reward in the puppy’s case has been increased to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-723-5730 option 2.