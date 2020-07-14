Bastille Day brings virtual celebrations to DC

Trying to celebrate Bastille Day in D.C. amid COVID-19 restrictions? Here are a few ways to keep in the spirit.

France marked its national day, Bastille Day, on Tuesday with an homage to workers who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas, here in D.C., even more subdued celebrations will take place virtually.

Sarah Diligenti is the executive director for Alliance Française of Washington, D.C., a French language and cultural center in the District. She said this year, there won’t be as many events across the D.C. region, but many organizations, including Alliance Française, have adjusted.

“Tonight, we will hold our first-ever cheese tasting with wine pairings on Zoom,” Diligenti said.

French restaurants that would typically be packed may also have to adjust, many of which she said will not see the same crowds. “I know one of those restaurants has closed down,” she added.

The French Embassy will also be holding an event online to address the French community, starting at 5 p.m.

Alliance Française’s nonprofit branch has also been impacted by the pandemic and has closed its summer camp this year.

“We cannot provide safe social distancing for kids,” said Diligenti, but the organization has seen an

increase in people registering for online French classes.

“It beats traffic and parking, and so we have had better registration numbers than the previous year,” she said.

People are also taking advantage of the organization’s digital library.

In the next few weeks, the Alliance Française of Washington, D.C. plans to hold more online events and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about French culture.

“We love being the French heartbeat in the nation’s capital. We really look longingly to the time when we will be able to welcome everyone again,” Diligenti said.

Find out more about Alliance Française’s events here.