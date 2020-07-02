CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mask use order expanded | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » 2-year-old dies after falling…

2-year-old dies after falling from window in Northwest DC

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

July 30, 2020, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 2-year-old boy fell to his death from a sixth-floor window in Northwest D.C., the police said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a building on Connecticut Avenue Northwest in D.C.’s Van Ness area at about 1 p.m., where they found the boy. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s not known yet whether he was being watched, or what led to his fall. The police are investigating, and said they don’t suspect foul play.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported the building is at 4545 Connecticut Ave. Northwest, and that at least one of the parents was home.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up