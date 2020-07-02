2-year-old dies after falling from window in Northwest DC

A 2-year-old boy fell to his death from a sixth-floor window in Northwest D.C., the police said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a building on Connecticut Avenue Northwest in D.C.’s Van Ness area at about 1 p.m., where they found the boy. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s not known yet whether he was being watched, or what led to his fall. The police are investigating, and said they don’t suspect foul play.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported the building is at 4545 Connecticut Ave. Northwest, and that at least one of the parents was home.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.