Venus Williams joins Kastles for entire World TeamTennis season

Venus Williams will join the Washington Kastles for the entire 2020 World TeamTennis season.

The three-week season starts July 12 and end July 30 at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

“I’m excited to be playing World TeamTennis with the Kastles again this year,” Williams said. “It’s always a great time and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court, embracing the team approach, and hopefully leading the Kastles to another King Trophy.”

This will be her 15th season of World TeamTennis with the Kastles.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and five-time World TeamTennis champ, led the Kastles to the King Trophy in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. In 2012, Williams was the World TeamTennis MVP.

World TeamTennis’ 2020 regular season and playoff matches will be televised or streamed on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel or ESPN.