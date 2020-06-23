Fencing to return around Lafayette Square; protesters march to Lincoln Park as protests continue in DC

The fencing in Lafayette Square that was taken down after the height of protests in D.C. following the killing of George Floyd is back up.

Trucks loaded up with fencing, and barriers were in the area Tuesday to erect the 8-foot tall fencing that once surrounded the area near the White House.

Fencing and barricades are going back up at Lafayette Park. As close as I could get looking east down H Street where police are keeping people out. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/3bcUzv7RUt — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 23, 2020

This comes a day after protesters tried to take down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park.

Protesters placed ropes and chains on the statue Monday night, but they were stopped by law enforcement before they could topple the statue.

“Lafayette Park will be closed while the NPS assesses damage and begins to make repairs to statues and other park resources,” National Park Service spokesman Katie Liming said in a statement.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. police lined up to keep people out of Lafayette Park. They also cleaned up tents and canopies set up in the area demonstrators have dubbed Black House Autonomous Zone, or BHAZ.

A group of protesters also headed to Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill, where the Emancipation Memorial stands. It depicts a picture of President Abraham Lincoln “holding the Emancipation Proclamation before a kneeling African American man,” according to the National Park Service website.

At the site of a protest at Lincoln Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood where some aren’t happy with this statue that shows Lincoln standing over a freed slave #dcprotest #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/rDVhfw36uL — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 23, 2020

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she plans to introduce legislation to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park. She said the statue, which is nearly 150 years old, is “problematic” and needs to be taken down.

There are several law enforcement officers at Lincoln Park.

Turned around and seeing 30 or so MPD & Park Police officers positioned off to the side at this Lincoln Park rally #dcprotest #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/e4KQKp6Pgp — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 23, 2020

Glen Foster led the protest to Lincoln Park, and he said the statue represents something that is not the embodiment of the American dream.

Foster said the statue carries the message that “our freedom and liberation are only given by way of white people.”

Lincoln looking down at black people “relegates us to being second-class citizens; that not right,” Foster said.

In order to move forward, the statue needs to be taken down, and Foster said that protesters will be demonstrating daily.

“And we’re not going to be here for feel-good marches or peaceful chants; we’re going to be here for change by any means necessary.”

