Fencing to return around Lafayette Square; protesters march to Lincoln Park as protests continue in DC

Abigail Constantino

June 23, 2020, 8:40 PM

barriers
Trucks carry fencing and barriers that will be put up in Lafayette Square. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

The fencing in Lafayette Square that was taken down after the height of protests in D.C. following the killing of George Floyd will be put back up.

Trucks loaded up with fencing, and barriers were in the area Tuesday to erect the 8-foot tall fencing that once surrounded the area near the White House.

This comes a day after protesters tried to take down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park.

Protesters placed ropes and chains on the statue Monday night, but they were stopped by law enforcement before they could topple the statue.

“Lafayette Park will be closed while the NPS assesses damage and begins to make repairs to statues and other park resources,” National Park Service spokesman Katie Liming said in a statement.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. police lined up to keep people out of Lafayette Park. They also cleaned up tents and canopies set up in the area demonstrators have dubbed Black House Autonomous Zone, or BHAZ.

A group of protesters also headed to Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill, where the Emancipation Memorial stands. It depicts a picture of President Abraham Lincoln “holding the Emancipation Proclamation before a kneeling African American man,” according to the National Park Service website.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she plans to introduce legislation to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park. She said the statue, which is nearly 150 years old, is “problematic” and needs to be taken down.

There are several law enforcement officers at Lincoln Park.

Glen Foster led the protest to Lincoln Park, and he said the statue represents something that is not the embodiment of the American dream.

Foster said the statue carries the message that “our freedom and liberation are only given by way of white people.”

Lincoln looking down at black people “relegates us to being second-class citizens; that not right,” Foster said.

In order to move forward, the statue needs to be taken down, and Foster said that protesters will be demonstrating daily.

“And we’re not going to be here for feel-good marches or peaceful chants; we’re going to be here for change by any means necessary.”

WTOP’s Ken Duffy and Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.

