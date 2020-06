Two people were killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Sunday, police said.

About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, where they found an adult male and an adult female with gunshot wounds.

Larkia Izlar, 23, of Southeast D.C., and Timothy Hinton, 28, of Suitland, Maryland, were identified as the decedents.

Police are investigating the incident.

