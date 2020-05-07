DC man charged with stabbing Uber driver at Walmart

A D.C. man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an Uber driver was stabbed during a fight at the Walmart in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday night.

Court documents indicate the fight was over how many people could ride in the Uber vehicle.

Police said the attack at the store on H Street near First Street NW occurred after the Uber driver told Javon N. Hale, 25, that everyone could not fit in the car and that Hale would have to cancel the ride.

Hale, according to police, started “aggressively approaching” the driver, who took off running toward the Walmart.

In court documents, D.C. police said video footage of the attack shows Hale in the vestibule of the store punching and stabbing the victim, and then leaving.

When police arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found the victim bleeding from his left side.

An officer, with his gun drawn, caught up with Hale next to the store’s parking entrance and ordered him to the ground. Police said Hale had a knife in his pocket.

The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Washington Hospital Center.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.