Home » Washington, DC News » 4-year-old girl shot in…

4-year-old girl shot in neck in Southeast DC

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

May 26, 2020, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the neck Sunday in Southeast D.C., according to authorities.

D.C. police said Seventh District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast shortly before 8 p.m.

They found the girl inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS took her to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said that after a preliminary investigation, they determined the gun was accidentally discharged by another child who was playing with it.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up