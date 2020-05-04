4-year-old girl shot in neck in Southeast DC

Police said that after a preliminary investigation, they determined the gun was accidentally discharged by another child who was playing with it.

A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the neck Sunday in Southeast D.C., according to authorities.

D.C. police said Seventh District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast shortly before 8 p.m.

They found the girl inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS took her to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said that after a preliminary investigation, they determined the gun was accidentally discharged by another child who was playing with it.

