2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Southeast DC shooting

Two men were killed and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. near Sunny’s Liquor on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Talbert Street.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the woman was shot in the stomach. The victims’ ages have not yet been confirmed.

A witness told police that a gold-colored Saturn SUV was driving from the scene following the shooting. The vehicle may have damage to the right side and was last seen heading toward Talbert Street.

Police said one of the occupants in the vehicle was a male wearing a hoodie, and they are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.