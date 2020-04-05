Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Northeast DC

A woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday morning on Kenilworth Avenue.

A stove in her apartment on Kenilworth Avenue was left on, and there was no carbon monoxide detector on the property, fire officials said.

Emergency medical teams arrived about 10 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive. They were not able to revive her.

The 12-unit apartment building was evacuated and ventilated. There were no other injuries or traces of the gas found in the other apartments.

Update CO incident 100 block Kenilworth Ave NE. Adult female victim found in critical life threatening condition will not be transported. CO confined to 1 Apt. Source is stove left on. Other residents returning once #DCsBravest ventilate building. Have a working CO detector. pic.twitter.com/QoeCloQoTX — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) April 5, 2020