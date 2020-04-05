Home » Washington, DC News » Woman dies from carbon…

Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Northeast DC

Dan Friedell

April 5, 2020, 2:53 PM

A woman in Northeast D.C. died from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday morning.

A stove in her apartment on Kenilworth Avenue was left on, and there was no carbon monoxide detector on the property, fire officials said.

Emergency medical teams arrived about 10 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive. They were not able to revive her.

The 12-unit apartment building was evacuated and ventilated. There were no other injuries or traces of the gas found in the other apartments.

