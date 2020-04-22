Home » Washington, DC News » Teenager arrested in Northwest…

Teenager arrested in Northwest DC fatal shooting

Abigail Constantino

April 22, 2020, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in January in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C.

The suspect from Northwest D.C. was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Andy Bonilla, of Northwest.

Police said just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 26, they found Bonilla on the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue NW with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and they ask anyone who may have information to call them at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up