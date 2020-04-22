Teenager arrested in Northwest DC fatal shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a January fatal shooting in the Columbia Heights area of D.C.

The suspect from Northwest D.C. was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Andy Bonilla, of Northwest.

Police said just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 26, they found Bonilla on the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue NW with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and they ask anyone who may have information to call them at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the victim was found.