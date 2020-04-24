Suspect in deadly DC shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Police are looking for a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Northwest D.C. who they said is armed and dangerous.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on April 15 on the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, police found Shantal Hill, 28, of Northwest, with gunshot wounds. First responders took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for Carson Posey, 20, of Northwest, who is wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed, a news release said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the victim was found.