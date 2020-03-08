GWU: Quarantine ‘not necessary’ for students who attended AIPAC conference

After talking with the D.C. Department of Health, George Washington University said 30 students who attended a conference with two New Yorkers who have since tested positive for coronavirus do not need to participate in a quarantine.

After learning that two New Yorkers who have since tested positive for coronavirus attended the American Israeli Public Affairs Community Policy conference earlier this week in D.C., the 30 George Washington University students who also attended were offered space by the University to self-quarantine on Friday night.

On Saturday, however, after talking with the D.C. Department of Health, the University said the students no longer need to participate in the quarantine. That’s because the two New York visitors did not have symptoms of the virus when they were in Washington.

The message sent by the University notes that there is no identifiable risk for anyone who the New Yorkers interacted with while at the conference. The school said it appreciated the students’ “flexibility to rearrange their plans … and the willingness of everyone to do their part in preventing the transmission of illness.”

The conference took place from March 1-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The university said there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on GW’s campus or within the student body.

