National Park Service approves plan to revitalize C&O Canal in Georgetown

The plan to revitalize a section of the C&O Canal in Georgetown advanced past another hurdle by getting the approval of the National Park Service.

Those dreaming of taking a stroll along a rejuvenated C&O Canal in the Georgetown area of D.C. are in for a treat: The National Park Service has approved a plan to revitalize the canal and some surrounding areas.

The Georgetown Canal Plan has been a long time in the making, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Katie Liming.

It comes from the combined efforts of the Park Service and the Georgetown community who would like to see the one-mile stretch of the canal restored to its former glory.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but it is exciting and we were able to reach this point through our partnership with Georgetown Heritage and with stakeholders in the area,” Liming said.

Georgetown Heritage is a nonprofit organization that partners with the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in an effort to rebuild the one-mile section of the C&O Canal that runs through Georgetown.

Liming said the ultimate goal is to make the canal accessible and engaging for visitors and bring back some historical touches to the area.

“We are working with Georgetown Heritage to bring back the canal boat to the C&O Canal,” Liming said. “There will also be opportunities to participate in different educational programs.”

Other goals of the project include: towpath stabilization, improved access to the canal, increased educational opportunities and more welcoming, usable space.

“Implementation is anticipated to be multi-phased as funding becomes available,” The National Park Service said in a news release.

Liming said that visitors can expect to begin seeing improvements to the C&O Canal as soon as next year, but not all changes will take place at once.

“You will start seeing some changes in the next couple years, but the major projects will still take a few years to complete,” she said.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

