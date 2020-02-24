National Children’s Museum welcomes visitors again in DC

The National Children's Museum has reopened in a new downtown D.C. location and is welcoming visitors Monday.

The National Children’s Museum has reopened in a new downtown D.C. location and is welcoming visitors Monday.

The long-shuttered museum has reopened in a new, 33,000-square-foot space inside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, just a short walk from the National Mall.

It’s what museum President Crystal Bowyer called the merging of a science center with a children’s museum.

Bowyer has made clear in the past that the goal is to approach learning in a new way, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math — or STEAM — through interdisciplinary experiences. With everything from slime in the Nickelodeon tech experience to data science, it’s expected to be an innovative kind of learning for kids of all ages.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and tickets are $10.95. Children age 1 and under are free. Large crowds are expected, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets during a designated time slot online.

