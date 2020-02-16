Man who fell onto Capitol South Metro tracks uses ‘refuge area’ to avoid oncoming train

A man in D.C. used an "under-platform refuge area" at the Capitol South station around 11 a.m. Sunday to avoid being hit by a train.

Do you know where the “safe space” is on Metro tracks?

In the train business, they’re called “under-platform refuge areas” and a man used one at the Capitol South station around 11 a.m. Sunday to avoid an approaching train after he tumbled onto the tracks.

Initially, people thought the man had been hit by the train, but he escaped the incident seemingly unharmed.

“Adult male, apparently intoxicated, was standing on the granite edge of the platform, stumbled and fell to the track,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel told WTOP in an email. “Station manager responded to the platform and took down third rail power.”

Even though a train entering the station could not stop in time, Stessel said the man crawled into the refuge area.

When the train pulled away, he jumped back onto the platform, refused treatment from medics and left the station appearing to be OK.

