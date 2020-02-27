DC man ‘rolling in the roadway’ killed in hit-and-run

Police have identified the man who was struck and killed as he was rolling in the road in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

Derek Anthony Burke Jr., 34, of D.C., was pronounced dead at the hospital after a hit-and-run on the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue near Garfield Elementary School just before 8:45 p.m.

Police said Burke was “rolling in the roadway” when he was struck by a driver traveling in the left lane of the northbound lanes, who kept driving after the crash.

Police did not say why Burke was in the roadway, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

