White House Easter Egg roll lottery open until Feb. 24

The online lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The lottery closes at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

There is no fee to enter. Winners will be notified by email by March 4, the White House said.

The annual event is set for April 13, the day after Easter.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and the first lady for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where children use wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition dating to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

