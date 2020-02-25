Disabled bus on Douglass Bridge snarls traffic to Beltway

A disabled bus in the center lane of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge caused massive delays on D.C.'s South Capitol Street Tuesday morning.

A disabled bus in the center lane of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge caused massive delays on D.C.’s South Capitol Street Tuesday morning.

Traffic was snarled from the Suitland Parkway to the Capital Beltway.

According to WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor, they couldn’t get the bus started, but a heavy wrecker towed it off the bridge around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic slowly returned to normal through the morning.

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.