Suspect sought in theft of bulldog and car from SE DC resident

Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a dog and vehicle from a Southeast D.C. residence on Friday.

D.C. police said a man entered a home in the 1200 block of 4th Street SE around 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, making off with the owner’s car keys and their 4-year-old English bulldog. The suspect is said to have fled in the victim’s vehicle, which he found and unlocked in a nearby parking garage.

On Sunday, D.C. police released images of the stolen bulldog and vehicle, in addition to a still image of the suspect from surveillance footage.

The victim’s dog is brown and white in color and will answer to the names Harvey and Pig. The stolen car is described as a silver 2004 Honda Accord, last seen with Virginia tag UYR2475. See the photos below:

Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information on the crime can contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

