Home » Washington, DC News » Police investigating stabbing outside…

Police investigating stabbing outside church-run soup kitchen in DC

Zeke Hartner

January 14, 2020, 5:39 PM

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing Tuesday outside of a soup kitchen in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Police alerted the public to the stabbing at the church-run soup kitchen on Virginia Avenue Northwest around 4:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was not awake or breathing at the scene.

Below is a map of the area where police said the stabbing happened.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
dc police dc stabbings foggy bottom

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up