Police investigating stabbing outside church-run soup kitchen in DC

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing Tuesday outside of a soup kitchen in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Police alerted the public to the stabbing at the church-run soup kitchen on Virginia Avenue Northwest around 4:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was not awake or breathing at the scene.

Below is a map of the area where police said the stabbing happened.

