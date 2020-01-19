Martin Luther King III honors father’s legacy at the National Cathedral

Hundreds gathered at the National Cathedral in D.C. Sunday to hear a word delivered by Martin Luther King III, right before the national holiday honoring his father.

His message denounced racism, hate, inequality and xenophobia.

“Enough of the hatred, enough of the misdirection, of the half truths and whole lies,” he stated before the congregation.

Instead he offered a path of peace and unity.

“The good news is we’ve always been able to make a way out of no way. We’ve always known that a good day is on the horizon.”

Christina Newton is a member of the cathedral and said for her, it was an important reminder of the fight won and the fight ahead to spread love and encourage unity.

“I feel hopeful, I really do,” she added, stressing issues of race and equality.

“I’m just grateful that’s it’s being approached in a way that it hasn’t in the past and I hope that we will work on it and improve it.”

