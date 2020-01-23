Man pulled from frigid water near The Wharf in DC

A man was rescued from the Washington Channel near The Wharf in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday night. He was then pronounced dead, police said.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, witnesses reported seeing a man enter the water around 10:20 p.m. A water rescue team, in coordination with D.C. police, got him out.

A diver from D.C. police pulled the man from the water around 10:40 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo estimated that he was in the water for around 20 minutes.

Air temperature Wednesday night in D.C. was in the low 30s.

