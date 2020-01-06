Hirshhorn to feature popular Yayoi Kusama works in ‘One with Eternity’ exhibit

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in D.C. is putting the work of celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama front and center this spring.

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in D.C. is putting the work of celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama front and center this spring, the museum announced Monday.

“One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” features two iconic “Infinity Mirror” rooms and traces Kusama’s evolution from her first room to one of her more recent ones. It will also feature artwork throughout.

The new exhibit is slated to run from April 4 to Sept. 20.

It builds on Kusama’s 2017 “Infinity Mirrors” at the D.C. museum, which was a smash hit.

The Hirshhorn says free timed passes will be required to see “One with Eternity.” Starting April 4, a limited number of passes will be available. Children 12 and under don’t need a pass.

More ticketing information is available at the Hirshhorn’s website.

Art fans who are part of the Hirshhorn Insider program can get a preview of the exhibit from March 23 to April 3.

