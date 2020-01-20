DC road closures for MLK Jr. Peace Walk and Parade

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade will close roads Monday. Here's what you need to know.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade will commemorate the civil rights leader’s life and legacy Monday in D.C.

The parade will close roads in Southeast.

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking until 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE.

The following streets will be close to vehicle traffic from around 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE;

U Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE;

V Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE;

W Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE;

Pleasant Street from 13th Street to MLK Avenue, SE;

Maple View Place from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue, SE;

Morris Road from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue, SE;

Talbert Street from Mt. View Place to Shannon Place, SE;

Howard Road from Sayles Place to MLK Avenue, SE;

Stanton Road from Wade Road to Suitland Parkway, SE.

