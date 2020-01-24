Home » Washington, DC News » DC man arrested in…

DC man arrested in connection to 2018 homicide of go-go musician

Zeke Hartner

January 24, 2020, 6:39 AM

In 2018, 57-year-old Rory Felton — a one-time member of the pioneering go-go group “Rare Essence” — was stabbed to death in Southwest D.C.

On Thursday, police announced that Juan Green, 20, of Southeast D.C. was arrested in connection to Felton’s death.

On April 20, 2018, police found Felton, of Temple Hills, Maryland, inside a residence on the Unit Block of Forrester Street suffering from stab wounds.

By the time paramedics arrived on scene, Felton was already dead.

Green is charged with first-degree murder.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
first-degree murder Juan Green rory felton

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up