DC man arrested in connection to 2018 homicide of go-go musician

Juan Green, 20, of Southeast D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to go-go musician Rory Felton's death.

In 2018, 57-year-old Rory Felton — a one-time member of the pioneering go-go group “Rare Essence” — was stabbed to death in Southwest D.C.

On Thursday, police announced that Juan Green, 20, of Southeast D.C. was arrested in connection to Felton’s death.

On April 20, 2018, police found Felton, of Temple Hills, Maryland, inside a residence on the Unit Block of Forrester Street suffering from stab wounds.

By the time paramedics arrived on scene, Felton was already dead.

Green is charged with first-degree murder.

