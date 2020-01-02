2 dead, 3 injured in Southeast DC crash

The two cars were involved in a crash on the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, SE, near the Congress Heights Metro Station, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Two people are dead and several more are injured after a crash in Southeast D.C. late Saturday night.

Two cars were involved in the collision in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast, near the Congress Heights Metro Station, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A Honda Accord was speeding northbound on 13th Street Southeast when it entered the intersection of 13th and Alabama against a red traffic signal, police said.

A Range Rover going eastbound on Alabama struck the Honda Accord in the intersection, police said.

First responders found 32-year-old Michael Hutcherson of Columbia, Maryland, and 34-year-old Seret Medhani of Southeast D.C. pinned inside the Accord. They died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the Accord, as well as the Range Rover’s driver, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Alabama Avenue was closed to all traffic between 12th and Congress streets Southeast for several hours before dawn Sunday during a crash reconstruction. The WTOP Traffic Center reported that all lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

