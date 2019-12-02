2 kids hurt after grandmother throws them from window to escape DC fire

While trying to escape a fire, a woman threw two children from a window in Southwest D.C. Monday evening.

While trying to escape a fire, a grandmother threw two children from a window in Southwest D.C. Monday night.

The grandmother and the children were in the apartment that was above the fire on the second floor of the building.

D.C. Fire and EMS said one of the children was caught by someone outside. The other child landed on the pavement.

Both children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are in stable condition, according to a tweet by the fire department.

Firefighters helped the grandmother down a ladder to get to safety. She was taken to a hospital, where she is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Flames broke out a little before 8 p.m. inside an apartment on the 4400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Elmira Street.

Update Working Fire 4400 block King Ave SW. Had heavy fire 2nd floor apartment. transporting 2 children with serious injuries who were thrown from a window. Fire knocked down. No other injuries reported. Displacements expected. pic.twitter.com/OIAR4FY5Rc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 3, 2019

The fire displaced at least 16 people.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

