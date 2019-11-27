Man stripped naked at Senate office building, Capitol Police say

Capitol Police said a man was seen in a hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building removing his clothing Tuesday afternoon.

Capitol Police said a man was seen in a hallway of the building removing his clothing Tuesday afternoon.

When an officer approached the man, police said he removed his underwear and exposed himself. The man was placed under arrest and charged with indecent exposure.

The arrest occurred while lawmakers are on break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported that the man is a 26-year-old Capitol Hill resident, according to police records. He had allegedly told the officer who confronted him, “I am on my way to see God.”

