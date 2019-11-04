Home » Washington, DC News » Man in critical condition…

Man in critical condition after double shooting in Northwest DC

Teddy Gelman

November 4, 2019, 9:57 AM

Two men were shot, including one who was critically wounded, in a double shooting inside a Northwest D.C. apartment, police say.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment on 16th Street NW near Irving Street in Mount Pleasant. That’s about a block away from the Columbia Heights Metro station.

The other man who was shot is expected to be OK, D.C. police told WTOP.

There’s no word yet on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more updates.

Below is a map showing the location where the shooting happened:

