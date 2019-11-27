Arrest made in death of DC man fatally stabbed 4 years ago

An arrest has been made in the killing of a D.C. man whose family has seen several relatives die violently in the District.

Four years ago on Oct. 16, 2015, 24-year-old Joel David Midgett was walking with a friend on the 200 block of K Street NW around 1 a.m. when they were stabbed. His friend survived the incident.

D.C. police announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Olivia Cartwright-Cole, of no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder while armed in connection with Midgett’s death.

Other members of Midgett’s family have died unexpectedly.

The Washington Post reported his father, also named Joel Midgett, was killed by gun violence in 1990 near his home in the Shaw neighborhood when he was 19. His uncle, Adrian Midgett, was shot to death in Columbia Heights in 2003 at 32.

Another uncle died during surgery a few years ago.

