Victims ID’d, Alexandria man charged in Northeast DC shooting

An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two men last week near an elementary school in Northeast D.C.

Davon Peyton, 27, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Oct. 9 shooting that killed 24-year-old Devon Miller of Northeast and 27-year-old Lekelefac Fonge of Lanham, Maryland.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in a home along the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, just one block from Miner Elementary School.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Miller and Fonge unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Peyton has been charged with first degree premeditated murder while armed.

