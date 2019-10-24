All-clear given at DC’s St. Elizabeths after bacteria scare

The water is being turned back on at a D.C.-owned psychiatric hospital after it was off for about a month due to a bacteria scare.

St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast has been testing the water since legionella bacteria turned up during routine testing in late September, and the latest testing Wednesday led health officials to give the all-clear.

“The final round of testing for bacteria in the water supply at Saint Elizabeths Hospital today showed the water is safe,” Barbara Bazron, director of the Department of Behavioral Health, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

She said the hospital was resuming normal water usage.

“Workers are reinstalling about 800 faucet handles starting in the patient units,” the statement said. “With the advice of water management experts, the hospital is identifying possible sources of the bacteria and putting practices in place to prevent a reoccurrence.”

The hospital said last week that attempts to treat its water system with chlorine were not successful.

That prompted scrutiny from lawmakers, including D.C. Council member David Grosso, who sent a letter to the behavioral health department demanding answers.

“The patients at the hospital deserve our careful care and attention,” he said in the letter. “They should receive no less than what would be afforded to patients at any other medical institution in town.”

Grosso requested “detailed” responses to several questions by the end of the day Friday, including where the contamination came from and why the chlorine treatment did not work.

While water was down, the hospital used bottled water for drinking and cooking and patients used hand wipes for bathing.

Legionella can cause a severe form of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease, though no one at the hospital became sick from it.

