Road closures planned in downtown DC for World Bank-IMF meetings

Dignitaries and big wigs from the international economic world are gathering in D.C. next week for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings.

And even if you don’t have plans to hang out with Kristalina Georgieva (the Bulgarian economist newly minted as the head of the IMF), there are several long-term road closures in downtown D.C. you’ll probably want to be aware of.

Emergency no parking restrictions go into effect Monday and will last all week. Later in the week, parts of Pennsylvania Avenue and H Street in downtown D.C. will be blocked off.

Here’s a list of the no-parking restrictions. They go into effect Monday Oct. 14 at 6 a.m. and lift on Sunday Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street, NW (south curb lane only)

The following streets will be closed to traffic from Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. to Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.:

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Here is a map of the road closures and parking restrictions:

