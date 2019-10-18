Judge lifts hurdle to mobile sports betting in DC

Judge John Campbell ruled that the D.C. Council did not act illegally in issuing a $215 million no-bid contract to a competitor, Intralot.

An obstacle has been cleared amid efforts to bring mobile sports betting to D.C.

On Friday, a District judge lifted a temporary restraining order that had put mobile sports betting on hold.

Dylan Carragher, a mobile app developer, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the contract violated District procurement rules, and that it prevents him and other competing vendors from participating in the lucrative sports betting industry.

Judge John Campbell ruled that the D.C. Council did not act illegally in issuing a $215 million no-bid contract to Intralot.

A spokesperson for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said they’re pleased that Campbell found the council was “clearly and unquestionably within its authority when it passed the Sports Wagering Procurement Practice Reform Exemption Act of 2019.”

Carragher’s suit will still move forward, however, said his attorney Donald Temple.

“The city should be concerned” that if the case goes to an appellate court and Carragher wins, it loses the money it has paid to Intralot so far, he said.

