DC repaving projects for smoother roads benefit from drier weather

The D.C. area is known for potholes, but the District appears to be on track to accomplish its ambitious goal to provide a smooth ride citywide by 2024.

“For the first time ever, we’ve been able to pave upwards of 90 miles of roadway,” D.C. Department of Transportation Director Jeff Marootian said of paving work progress thus far in 2019. “And we are continuing to work as long as the weather remains warm enough for us to do so.”

Marootian credits this year’s “significant progress” to drier weather compared with last summer, and additional money from the mayor.

When the goal was set a couple years ago to get about 1,100 miles of city roads in good shape by 2024, about 30% were rated in poor condition.

“We’re working aggressively to bring them into a state of good repair” — completely, freshly paved, Marootian said. “At the rate that we’re currently paving, we believe we can get there by 2024.”

Repaving work will continue this season until temperatures consistently drop below 45 degrees. The average low temperature starts going below 45 degrees on Nov. 5, said meteorologist Matt Ritter.

You can find a construction schedule for specific streets undergoing pavement restoration on the DDOT website.

