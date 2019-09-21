US Park Police trying to ID Rock Creek Park sexual assault suspect

The U.S. Park Police are trying to identify a man suspected of grabbing a woman's buttocks while she was jogging in Rock Creek Park.

According to authorities, there have been two reported assaults: One on Aug. 4 around 3 p.m. and one Sept. 9 around 7:40 a.m.

Both incidents occurred on the hiking trail in Rock Creek Park south of Piney Branch Parkway NW.

Police believe the suspect may have a campsite in the area of the Valley and Meadowlink trails in Rock Creek Park.

Information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts can be submitted to Park Police by calling 202-610-7505.

