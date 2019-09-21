Home » Washington, DC News » US Park Police trying…

US Park Police trying to ID Rock Creek Park sexual assault suspect

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 21, 2019, 11:21 AM

US Park Police are working to identify this Rock Creek Park sexual assault suspect. (Courtesy USPP)

The U.S. Park Police are trying to identify a man suspected of grabbing a woman’s buttocks while she was jogging in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park.

According to authorities, there have been two reported assaults: One on Aug. 4 around 3 p.m. and one Sept. 9 around 7:40 a.m.

Both incidents occurred on the hiking trail in Rock Creek Park south of Piney Branch Parkway NW.

Police believe the suspect may have a campsite in the area of the Valley and Meadowlink trails in Rock Creek Park.

Information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts can be submitted to Park Police by calling 202-610-7505.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
crime park police rock creek park sexual assault us park police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up