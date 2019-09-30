19-year-old killed in shooting near Shaw Metro stop

A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting Sunday night in Northwest D.C., not far from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.

Tahlil Byrd, of Southeast D.C., was found shot in the 600 block of S Street Northwest, D.C. police said in a news release Monday. The area is near the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.

Police responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. Sunday for the report of the sounds of gunshots.

Byrd was taken to a hospital, where he died.

NBC Washington reported that residential surveillance footage captured the sounds of gunshots. See that video here.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a baseball cap; he was last seen riding a bike.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

