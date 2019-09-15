Capital One Arena’s bag policy now includes an express line

Capital One Arena wants to remind fans of its bag policy ahead of basketball and hockey season.

Capital One Arena wants fans to remember the venue’s bag policies, ahead of the upcoming Washington Capitals’ and Wizards’ seasons.

Backpacks are prohibited at Capital One Arena, regardless of size. Luggage, roller bags, briefcases and bags with hard sides are prohibited. Bags that are larger than 14 inches long, 14 inches tall and 6 inches wide are also not allowed.

Diaper bags and medical bags are permitted after being searched.

The arena will now have an express line for those without bags at the F Street entrance. Attendees with no bags or with a clutch/wallet measuring or smaller than 4.5 by 6.5 inches can enter through the express line.

All bags should be open and ready to be searched upon entry. Attendees must also remove jackets and hats before walking through metal detectors, as well as removing keys, phones and metal objects from their pockets.

The following items are also prohibited:

• Weapons

• Balloons

• Cans, bottles or coolers

• Outside food or beverages

• Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia

• Laser pointers

• Monopods, tripods or selfie sticks

• Noisemakers such as can-operated air horns, sirens, kazoos, whistles

• Pets (other than service animals)

• Sticks or poles

• Wrapped gifts

• Video and audio recording devices

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.