Roads, walkways within Ellipse near White House to close for repaving

Teta Alim

August 9, 2019, 5:17 PM

A repaving project will close all roads and walkways within the Ellipse, south of the White house, starting Saturday for just under two weeks.

The closure runs through Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use nearby Constitution or Pennsylvania avenues as detours, the National Park Service said Friday.

The south grounds of the White House will still be visible from 16th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest, the park service said.

Below is a map of the area affected by the repaving project, courtesy of the park service:

A repaving project will affect the Ellipse from Saturday, Aug. 10 to Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Courtesy National Park Service)

