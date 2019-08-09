Roads, walkways within Ellipse near White House to close for repaving

A repaving project will close all roads and walkways within the Ellipse, south of the White house, starting Saturday for just under two weeks.

A repaving project will close all roads and walkways within the Ellipse, south of the White house, starting Saturday for just under two weeks.

The closure runs through Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use nearby Constitution or Pennsylvania avenues as detours, the National Park Service said Friday.

The south grounds of the White House will still be visible from 16th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest, the park service said.

Below is a map of the area affected by the repaving project, courtesy of the park service:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.