New Chinatown, Penn Quarter parking meter rate schedule begins

The District Department of Transportation starts a new parking meter schedule in Chinatown/Penn Quarter Monday.

On Aug. 5, on-street parking spaces bounded by H Street NW, 3rd Street NW, E Street NW and 11th Street NW will see parking pricing change in four-, five- and six-hour chunks.

Meter rates will range from $1 to $7 depending on the location and time of day.

The rates vary between weekday morning, weekday midday, weekday evening and Saturday.

Below is a table summary of DDOT’s demand-based meter rate adjustments (click to enlarge).

And DDOT’s map:

If you’re confused by the Jackson Pollock-esque mess of colors above, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

It’s the eighth parking meter rate adjustment, according to DDOT.

“The project aims to reduce the time needed to find parking, improve turnover of high-demand parking spaces, provide better parking information to motorists and reduce congestion by adjusting prices based on observed demand for parking on a block-by-block basis,” the agency said.

Detailed parking adjustments will be available at parkdc.dc.gov. Drivers can see pricing and real-time parking availability information using the parkDC or Voicepark mobile applications, available in the iTunes App Store for iOS and via Google Play for Android.

