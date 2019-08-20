DC man sentenced for robbing 2 Metro commuters

A D.C. man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection to two, separate robberies on Metro last February.

Jordan Lassiter, 21, pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted robbery and one count of assault with intent to rob.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, Lassiter and an accomplice boarded a Metrobus heading northbound on Georgia Avenue NW. They sat next to a commuter who was returning home from work. When the victim got off at Georgia Avenue and Webster Street NW, Lassiter and his companion followed him.

Outside the victim’s Petworth home, Lassiter and his accomplice punched, kicked and kneed the victim in the head. They took his wallet, cellphone, ear buds and jacket, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A month later, Lassiter and two accomplices approached and confronted a victim standing on the outdoor platform at the Fort Totten Metro station. Lassiter asked for the victim’s cellphone and forced him to reveal the phone’s pass code. Lassiter then told the victim to board the next train and not to call the police.

In addition to his six-year prison term, Lassiter received an additional 30-day sentence for a domestic violence assault.

He had requested to be sentenced under D.C.’s Youth Rehabilitation Act but the judge denied his request.

