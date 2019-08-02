2 shot Thursday night in Southeast DC

Police are investigating two shootings that happened ten minutes apart Thursday night in Southeast D.C.

In the first, a man was shot near 18th Street and Trenton Place around 10:30 p.m.

When D.C. police got there, he was found in front of a home unconscious and not breathing.

A police report lists “drug dealing” as a factor.

And they say they found the weapon, a black handgun with an extended magazine, nearby.

Ten minutes later, another man was shot a few miles north near Kramer Middle School and Anacostia High School.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they’re on the lookout for a red Pontiac possibly related to the second shooting.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

