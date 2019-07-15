The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a reward for information leading to the person responsible for abandoning an emaciated puppy in Northeast D.C.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering $5,000 for information leading to the person responsible for abandoning an emaciated puppy in need of emergency veterinary care.

The puppy was recovered last week in the Ivy City section of Northeast D.C.

“This was long-term neglect; a dog doesn’t get into this type of body condition overnight … it was touch or go for a while on whether he would survive, but I’m happy to report that we provided emergency care, and he seems to have turned the corner,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services with the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The undernourished dog was found suffering from mange and a secondary skin condition.

Image from a video surveillance camera shows the man who dumped the emaciated puppy drove a dark-colored sedan missing a hood. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) The abandoned puppy is recovering with help from the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) The puppy was emaciated and suffering from multiple skin disorders when it was abandoned. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Video surveillance images from around midnight on July 10 show a man abandoning the puppy, about 9 months old, in the 1100 block of Okie Street Northeast, not far from 9th and New York Avenue.

The video shows that the man had been driving a four-door, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, missing its hood.

“The puppy was wearing a harness with skull and cross bones on it, so we’re hoping people who can see the images … recognize this dog,” Schindler said. “We are determined to bring this dog’s abuser to justice.”

Anyone with information can call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730, option 1.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.