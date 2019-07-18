Ex-DC Council Chairman Sterling Tucker to lie in repose at Wilson Building

Sterling Tucker died Sunday at 95. He was the chairman of the first council elected after the institution of home rule, in 1974.

The public will get a chance to pay their respects to one of the early figures of the history of D.C. self-government.

Sterling Tucker died Sunday at 95. The D.C. Council announced Thursday that his body will lie in repose on Tuesday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wilson Building, at 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest in downtown D.C.

Tucker served on the appointed D.C. Council beginning in 1969, and was the chairman of the first council elected after the institution of home rule, in 1974.

He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1978 and served on the council until 1979.

He was president of the Washington Urban League for many years; in 1979, he became assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Jimmy Carter.

On Thursday, the D.C. Council called Tucker a “founding father of the District as we know it.”

On Tuesday, July 23, from 11AM to 3PM, former Council Chairman Sterling Tucker will lie in repose at the John A. Wilson Building (1350 Pennsylvania Ave, NW). The public are invited to pay their respects to this founding father of the District as we know it, and our Home Rule home pic.twitter.com/RFOgOWTira — Council of DC (@councilofdc) July 18, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.