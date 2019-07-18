Home » Washington, DC News » Ex-DC Council Chairman Sterling…

Ex-DC Council Chairman Sterling Tucker to lie in repose at Wilson Building

Rick Massimo

July 18, 2019, 4:42 PM

The public will get a chance to pay their respects to one of the early figures of the history of D.C. self-government.

Sterling Tucker died Sunday at 95. The D.C. Council announced Thursday that his body will lie in repose on Tuesday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wilson Building, at 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest in downtown D.C.

Tucker served on the appointed D.C. Council beginning in 1969, and was the chairman of the first council elected after the institution of home rule, in 1974.

He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1978 and served on the council until 1979.

He was president of the Washington Urban League for many years; in 1979, he became assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Jimmy Carter.

On Thursday, the D.C. Council called Tucker a “founding father of the District as we know it.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
dc council sterling tucker

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up