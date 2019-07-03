Home » Washington, DC News » 3 armed robberies of…

3 armed robberies of transgender women in DC; police seek suspect

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

July 30, 2019, 7:48 AM

D.C. police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a string of robberies that seem to target transgender women. (Courtesy D.C. police)

D.C. police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed three transgender women at gunpoint in a span of three days.

The modus operandi was the same in each of the armed robberies, which happened in Northeast D.C., in the early morning hours: the suspect gets out of a vehicle, approaches the woman, brandishes a gun, demands property and flees in a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

According to a news release, D.C. police believe the same man is responsible for the three crimes:

  • Approximately 3:50 a.m., on Monday, July 22, in the 900 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.
  • Approximately 2:14 a.m., on Wednesday, July 24, in the 600 block of K Street, Northeast.
  • Approximately 2:55 a.m., also on July 24, in the 5500 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height, medium build, wearing brown or tan overalls, with a black skull cap.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has knowledge of the incident should take no action, but call police, at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
armed robbery crime metropolitan police department neal augenstein transgender women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up