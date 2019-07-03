Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect who used a gun to rob three transgender women in the District.

D.C. police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed three transgender women at gunpoint in a span of three days.

The modus operandi was the same in each of the armed robberies, which happened in Northeast D.C., in the early morning hours: the suspect gets out of a vehicle, approaches the woman, brandishes a gun, demands property and flees in a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

According to a news release, D.C. police believe the same man is responsible for the three crimes:

Approximately 3:50 a.m., on Monday, July 22, in the 900 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

Approximately 2:14 a.m., on Wednesday, July 24, in the 600 block of K Street, Northeast.

Approximately 2:55 a.m., also on July 24, in the 5500 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height, medium build, wearing brown or tan overalls, with a black skull cap.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has knowledge of the incident should take no action, but call police, at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.