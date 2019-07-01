Home » Washington, DC News » 1 suspect arrested after…

1 suspect arrested after shooting at Shaw-Howard U Metro station

Jack Pointer

July 19, 2019, 8:00 PM

A man has been arrested, and another is still at large, after a shooting that injured one person at the Shaw-Howard University Metro station in D.C. on Friday.

Metro Transit Police said that Mauquez Daquan Fewell, 22, has been arrested on charges of assault with intent to kill.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of gunfire. One person had what they described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects escaped via the station exit at Eighth and R streets Northwest.

The victim and the suspects knew one another, police believe. Transit police said the shooting took place on the platform after an argument between the victim and the suspects.

Trains were running normally after the incident Friday afternoon. But the platform entrance at Seventh and S streets was closed for a few hours as police investigated.

