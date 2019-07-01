Metro Transit police and D.C. police responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of gunfire. One person had injuries that were not life-threatening.

A man has been arrested, and another is still at large, after a shooting that injured one person at the Shaw-Howard University Metro station in D.C. on Friday.

Metro Transit Police said that Mauquez Daquan Fewell, 22, has been arrested on charges of assault with intent to kill.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of gunfire. One person had what they described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects escaped via the station exit at Eighth and R streets Northwest.

SHOOTING PERSONS OF INTEREST – Two individuals pictured here are persons of interest in a shooting at Shaw Metro this afternoon. KNOW WHO THEY ARE OR HAVE INFO? Call Metro Transit Police at 301-955-5000 or text 696873 (MyMTPD). Do not take action other than calling police. #wmata pic.twitter.com/jLw5cGh07S — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 19, 2019

Shaw-Howard (2/3): [continued] Two suspects exited station at 8/R sts NW heading southbound. Lookout: (1) B/M, late teens/early 20s, black shirt w/vertical stripe down left front, jeans, white sneakers… (2) B/M, white t-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes. CALL 911 if seen. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 19, 2019

The victim and the suspects knew one another, police believe. Transit police said the shooting took place on the platform after an argument between the victim and the suspects.

Trains were running normally after the incident Friday afternoon. But the platform entrance at Seventh and S streets was closed for a few hours as police investigated.

