WATCH: Rain didn’t dampen celebrations at Capital Pride concert

Crowds at Capital Pride Fest and Concert weren’t intimidated by intermittent rain Sunday afternoon. The 44th Capital Pride celebration also marked the event that sparked pride celebrations — the 1969 Stonewall Riots. See photos.

This year’s Capital Pride festivities commemorated the struggle for equal rights during the past 50 years.

The various events are also an opportunity for other people to learn about our community, said Ashley Smith, president of the Capital Pride Alliance.

Sunday’s concert started out with a bit of rain, but the streets of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest eventually dried up.

By the time independent music artist Todrick Hall has taken the Capitol Stage at Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues, the sprinkles had returned.

The 44th Capital Pride celebration is also marking the event that sparked pride celebrations — the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Each time drops fell, the umbrellas appeared, and during Hall’s performance — so did the folding fans.

Hall took a moment during a brief pause due to a technical difficulty to encourage aspiring musicians in the crowd.

“I know that there are so many ridiculously talented people out here who are wondering what they are going to do,” he said. “I hope that tonight inspires you to go home and write some music, perform, get your music out there.”

Other performances included Shea Diamond and Michi.

Later in the evening, expected performances include Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race, DJ Marshmello, and a sunset dance party with DJ Tracy Young.

