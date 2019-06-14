DC’s online nonemergency services down for repairs

During this period, residents are asked to call 311 or 202-737-4404. All requests for emergency services for police, fire officials or EMS should still call 911.

The District’s 311 online portal and DC311 mobile app are down for system maintenance, the Office of United Communications tweeted Thursday.

The portal and mobile app provide a means for D.C. residents to seek nonemergency services and information. They went down at 9 p.m. Thursday night and will remain offline until 6 p.m. Saturday June 15.

311 Service Alert. ⚠️ Due to system maintenance, the 311 online portal and DC311 Mobile App will not be available from Friday, June 14 at 9:00 PM until Saturday, June 15 at 6:00 PM. During this period, call 3-1-1 or 202-737-4404. pic.twitter.com/mH5nB7Ia3q — DC311 (32311) (@311DCgov) June 15, 2019



During this period, residents are asked to call 311 or 202-737-4404. All requests for emergency services for police, fire officials or EMS should still call 911.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.