DC’s online nonemergency services down for repairs

By Hallie Mellendorf June 14, 2019 9:32 pm 06/14/2019 09:32pm
The District’s 311 online portal and DC311 mobile app are down for system maintenance, the Office of United Communications tweeted Thursday.

The portal and mobile app provide a means for D.C. residents to seek nonemergency services and information. They went down at 9 p.m. Thursday night and will remain offline until 6 p.m. Saturday June 15.


During this period, residents are asked to call 311 or 202-737-4404. All requests for emergency services for police, fire officials or EMS should still call 911.

