DC residents weigh in on possible sentence reduction of 1980s drug kingpin

D.C. residents on Saturday shared their opinions on whether the prison sentence of drug kingpin Rayful Edmond should be reduced by a federal judge.

D.C. drug kingpin Rayful Edmond, whose illegal dealings involved a massive cocaine and crack cocaine ring, could have his prison sentence reduced by a federal judge. At the third and final public comment period Saturday afternoon, D.C. residents shared what they think about that possibility.

“Though Mr. Edmond was not convicted of any murders, we do know that there were at least 30 killings related to his business,” said D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. “Since that time, he has substantially cooperated with the federal government, turning state’s evidence against other wrongdoers.”

The D.C. attorney general’s office has been tasked with collecting the views of residents that will be submitted in a brief to the U.S. District Court for D.C. by the end of August.

The opinions of the two dozen or so residents who gathered Saturday range from those who say he should be released, to those who won’t mind his release — if he is a changed man — to those who say releasing Edmond from prison is the last thing that should happen.

“No. He needs to stay there. He needs to serve his time. He needs to prove [he’s changed], not to the feds, but to us — those of us who he tortured — [who] could go nowhere in this city without hearing his name,” said one resident who did not provide her name while giving input.

Another longtime resident said he wouldn’t have an issue if Edmond’s sentence was reduced.

“I don’t have a problem with Mr. Edmond being granted early release. The problem that I have and what the community should be concerned is — was he rehabilitated?” said Dana Tinnen.

Tinnen, who told the panel that he served 15 years behind bars but is now actively involved in his community, said it’s the responsibility of the federal government “who used him [Edmond] for his cooperation, to set something up for him to give him a clear path for success so that he can be positive.

“I think the community can benefit from Mr. Edmond if he comes back rehabilitated,” Tinnen said.

In a statement at the forum, Robert Vinson Brannum, commissioner of Advisory Neighborhood Commission 5E08, said, “Mr. Edmond should not only not receive an early release, he should not be allowed near children and young people.”

Brannum said that Edmond took away the opportunity for many people, particularly “[the] District’s young people to fulfill and to love their dreams.”

There is still time for residents to weigh in with their comments and concerns.

“We’re going to be collecting information until July 12th,” Racine said.

Leave feedback online at RayfulEdmondFeedback.com or by phone at 202-727-3400 to speak with a representative from the Office of the Attorney General.

Traditional mail is another way to provide feedback. Send written statements to:

Office of the Attorney General

ATTN: Rayful Edmond Case

441 4th Street, NW

Suite 1100 South

Washington, DC 20001

